CAT 2023 admit card live updates: IIM CAT admit card releasing tomorrow

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will upload admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, November 7. Candidates can download it from iimcat.ac.in, when released. CAT 2023 admit card live updates

Previously, the admit card release date was October 25 but it was later postponed to November.

The entrance test is scheduled for November 26, 2023. After downloading admit cards, candidates are advised to carefully read all the details given on it, including exam day guidelines, paper timings and reporting time.

