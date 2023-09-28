Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2023: Application edit window closes today, make changes at iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 02:16 PM IST

CAT 2023 application edit window closes today, September 28, 2023. The direct link to make changes is given below.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will close the CAT 2023 application edit window on September 28, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The link will remain active till 5 pm today.

The application edit window was opened on September 25, 2023. The application process was closed on September 21, 2023.

CAT 2023: How to edit application form

To make changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on registration link and login to the account.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Once done, your application form will be displayed.
  • Check the application form and make the changes.
  • Click on submit once done.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be released on October 25, 2023 from 5 pm. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023. IIM CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.

