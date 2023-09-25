CAT 2023 application edit window opens today, here's list of changes allowed

The window to edit application forms of the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 will open today. Candidates who submitted their forms on or before the last date can make changes to some of the fields by logging in to iimcat.ac.in. The facility will be available from 5 pm on September 25 to September 28.

CAT 2023 application form correction window opens today on iimcat.ac.in(HT FILE)

Candidates can login with user ID and password and make the following changes, if required:

Photograph change/re-upload. Signature change/re-upload. Test city preference change.

“This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline,” an official statement said.

The entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, November 26 and admit cards will be issued in due course of time.

The duration of CAT 2023 is 120 minutes in which candidates have to answer questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA) sections.

They will get 40 minutes to attempt one section and switching sections is not allowed.

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the website from October.

