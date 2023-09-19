CAT 2023 extended registration window closes tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

The extended window to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will be closed tomorrow, September 20. Candidates who are yet to apply for the B-School admission test can submit their forms on iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Applications can be filled up to 5 pm tomorrow. No further opportunity will be provided once the window is closed, an official statement said.

After the registration window ends, candidates will be able to edit the following fields in the application form, if required:

(i) Photograph

(ii) Signature

(iii)Test city preferences

“After the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline,” the notification reads.

The entrance test is scheduled for November 6.

Candidates with bachelor's degrees with 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA can apply for the exam.

The minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

The application fee is ₹1,200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2,400 for all other candidates.

Result of CAT 2023 is expected by the second week of January, 2024.