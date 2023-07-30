Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT notification releasing today on iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 11:50 AM IST

CAT 2023 Notification Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will issue notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, July 30. It will be available on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. The schedule of exam, registration, admit card release date and result date will be mentioned in the notification.

CAT 2023 Notification Live Updates(Hindustan Times/file)

The information bulletin, which contains syllabus of the exam, eligibility criteria, registration fee, examination pattern, marking scheme, etc. will also be released today. 

CAT is a computer-based test which has three parts: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (Quants). The duration of the exam is two hours.

Follow this live blog for latest updates on CAT 2023.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 30 Jul 2023 11:50 AM

    Where to check CAT 2023 notification

  • Sun, 30 Jul 2023 11:43 AM

