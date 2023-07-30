Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT notification releasing today on iimcat.ac.in
Live

CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT notification releasing today on iimcat.ac.in

Jul 30, 2023 11:50 AM IST
CAT 2023 Notification Live Updates: The notification for CAT 2023 will be released on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 Notification Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will issue notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, July 30. It will be available on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. The schedule of exam, registration, admit card release date and result date will be mentioned in the notification.

CAT 2023 Notification Live Updates

The information bulletin, which contains syllabus of the exam, eligibility criteria, registration fee, examination pattern, marking scheme, etc. will also be released today. 

CAT is a computer-based test which has three parts: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (Quants). The duration of the exam is two hours.

Follow this live blog for latest updates on CAT 2023.

  • Jul 30, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    Where to check CAT 2023 notification

    The notification for IIM CAT 2023 will be issued on iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Jul 30, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    CAT 2023 notification today 

    Notification for the Common Admission Test 2023 will be issued today, July 30. 

CAT 2023 notification today on iimcat.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Sunday, July 30, 2023
