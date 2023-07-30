Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 notification today on iimcat.ac.in, check details

CAT 2023 notification today on iimcat.ac.in, check details

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Notification for CAT 2023 to be issued today by IIM Lucknow. Exam details, syllabus, and registration process will be mentioned in it.

The notification for Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) will be issued today, July 30. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the CAT 2023 notification on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. Schedule of activities, including registration and exam dates, will also be announced along in the notification.

CAT 2023 notification today on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CAT 2023 notification today on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Syllabus of the exam, eligibility criteria, registration fee, examination pattern, marking scheme, etc. will also be mentioned in the notification.

As per previous year's pattern, CAT is held in computer-based mode that assesses a candidate's ability of critical thinking. The test consists of three parts: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (Quants). The duration of the test is two hours. Any change in the exam pattern will be mentioned in the notification.

CAT scores are used by IIMs and other participating B-Schools to admit student to their MBA courses. There is no centralised counselling process and candidates have to apply for admission separately on the websites of the participating institutions.

Qualifying in CAT does not guarantee admission as institutes have further admission rounds, which may include written test, group discussion and personal interview.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out