Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow will conduct CAT 2023 examination on November 26, 2023. The Common Admission Test will be conducted in three sessions. The duration of the test will be for 120 minutes having three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2023 tomorrow, know how to optimise time management during exam

The CAT examination is a formidable two-hour challenge that includes distinct sections, each with a specific time limit. Besides subject knowledge, excelling in this exam requires an exceptional time management strategy. By planning and optimising their time effectively, aspirants can gain a competitive edge and enhance their chances of acing the exam.

Check some tricks to optimize the time effectively during the examination below.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: Like a cricketer who warms up before delivering the crucial first ball, solving practice question papers as a warm-up at home can help set the pace for the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section. This approach enables candidates to arrive at the examination centre fully prepared, contributing to increased speed and accuracy. Furthermore, effective time management also involves pivoting at the right moment.

It is also crucial to avoid getting stuck on a complex question. If a candidate has attempted to answer a question several times but still can't find the solution, it is better to move on and focus on other sections. Rather than spending more time trying to understand a difficult concept, saving time for other parts of the section will prove to be more efficient in enhancing the percentile.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: When it comes to the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section, having a strategic overview of the entire question paper can make a huge difference. Another rewarding approach in this regard would be to start by recognising and attempting the two easiest sets rather than following a sequential approach.

This can help save time and prevent candidates from getting stuck on a challenging set. Additionally, organising rough work can be extremely valuable in this section as the previous work may provide crucial clues or methodologies for subsequent questions.

Quantitative Aptitude: The Quantitative Aptitude section is often a formidable task for many. However, candidates can overcome this challenge by adopting a tactical approach. They should commence by scanning all the questions and answering the easier ones first. In addition, utilising the 'Mark for Review' option to return to the more difficult questions swiftly can maximise the use of the allocated time.

Nurturing a mindset of thinking beyond conventional approaches is highly beneficial in the quant section. When facing a challenging problem, unconventional methods such as using option choices, value substitution, or considering alternative approaches can lead to breakthroughs.

As mentioned, the CAT exam is not just about testing subject knowledge. It also evaluates decision-making skills and time management abilities. To ensure your best performance, it is essential to have a well-planned strategy that can help optimise time and enhance your overall performance.

Remember that this examination is not a marathon where only pacing matters; it is a strategic sprint where every decision you make significantly shapes the outcome. In a high-pressure environment where everedy minute is valuable, mastering time management skills can be the key to success. Hence, it is important to gear up, strategise wisely, and make every second count, as it may pave the path to accomplishing your dream career.

(Author is Head of Academics, CAT Division at Supergrads by Toprankers)

