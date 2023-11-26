close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT exam today; admit card, dress code, guidelines
Live

CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT exam today; admit card, dress code, guidelines

Nov 26, 2023 08:19 AM IST
OPEN APP

IIM CAT 2023 Live Updates: Check CAT 2023 paper analysis of VARC, DILR and QA, answer key and updates on the expected cut-off and marks vs percentile here.

CAT 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is going to hold the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 examination today, November 26. The exam will be held in three shift at centres across the country. Candidates are required to reach the venue by following the reporting time and details mentioned on admit cards. The admit card of CAT can be downloaded from iimcat.ac.in. They should read and follow all the instructions given on admit cards – dress code, items allowed, documents required, etc. – during the examination.

CAT 2023 Live Updates: IIM CAT admit card, dress code, guidelines (PTI)
Analysis of the CAT 2023 examination will be shared here at the end of each shift. The official answer key will be uploaded on iimcat.ac.in after the exam is over.

Follow this live blog for CAT 2023 paper analysis of VARC, DILR and QA sections, answer key and updates on the expected cut-off and marks vs percentile.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 26, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    CAT 2023 admit card download link

    Login with your user ID and password:

    CAT 2023 admit card download

  • Nov 26, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    CAT 2023 exam today

    IIM Lucknow is going to conduct the CAT 2023 examination today, November 26, in three shifts.

Topics
iim cat
Sunday, November 26, 2023
