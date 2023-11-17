CAT 2023: Read here to know how the Percentile score is calculated

The Common Admission Test 2023 which is to be conducted on November 26, follows a method of Percentile Score calculation when it comes to determining the overall and sectional scores secured by the candidate. Candidates can move from one section to the other only after exhausting the time allotted for the ongoing section.( HT file photo)

The exam which will have a total duration of 120 minutes has 3 sections and 40 minutes are allotted for each section. Candidates can move from one section to the other only after exhausting the time allotted for the ongoing section.

Here's how the percentile score of a candidate is calculated.

Let's consider to calculate the percentile score of the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.

The first step would be to calculate the number of candidates who attempted the exam in all three sessions. Let that be denoted as N.

In the next step, ranks are assigned to the candidates based on the scaled scores secured in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section. Let that be denoted as R.

If two or more candidates secured identical scaled scores in the particular section, then identical ranks will be assigned to those candidates.

The Percentile score (P) of the candidate in the considered Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section would be calculated as follows:

P = [(N-R)/N] x 100

The Percentile score (P) of the candidate is rounded off up to two decimal points. Similarly, the percentile score of the other two sections and the overall CAT percentile score of the candidate are also calculated.

CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26 in three sessions and is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.