Common Aptitude Test, CAT 2023 Slot 1 has concluded. The slot 1 was conducted from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm. The examination had three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). CAT 2023 Live Updates CAT 2023 Slot 1: Paper moderate to difficult, check analysis here

The overall difficulty level in the Slot 1 was higher than the same slot from the previous year. The exam had 66 questions divided among the three sections out of which 24 questions of VARC, 20 questions for DILR and 22 questions of QA were asked.

CAT 2023 Slot 1: Analysis

According to Sumit Singh Gandhi (CEO, Founder CATKing), CAT 2023 Slot 1 brought forth a mix of familiar patterns and intriguing challenges. Check his analysis here.

The VARC section presented a mix of inference-based questions, with a focus on reading comprehension from diverse topics such as philosophy, history, languages, and knowledge perception. The Verbal Ability segment included a variety of question types, challenging candidates with parajumbles, paragraph summary, and paragraph completion exercises.

This breakdown gives a clearer understanding of the perceived difficulty levels for each set in the DILR section, ranging from moderate to difficult and easy. Candidates needed to strategize their approach based on these difficulty levels to optimize their performance in this section.

The QA section included a significant focus on algebra, which was described as tough for majority of students but basic for those well-prepared. Arithmetic questions covered various topics, with a mix of difficulty levels, more or less easy to moderate. Geometry and Number System questions were also part of the section. Overall, the section required candidates to navigate through a diverse set of questions with varying complexities.

CAT 2023 Slot 1: Difficulty Level

Gautam Puri - Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher has shared section-wise difficulty level here.

VARC: VARC was moderate to difficult. There were 24 questions that needed to be solved in 40 minutes. (The paper was a little easier compared to the previous year)

DILR: CAT 2023 DILR was moderate in difficulty compared to the previous year. The section included 20 questions, and the time allotted was 40 minutes. (The paper was on the same level as the previous year)

QA: This year's QA section had 8-9 doable questions. In 40 minutes, you had to answer 22 questions (especially the Algebra section was difficult).

Total: The paper was difficult overall, and it was a little more challenging than the previous year.

As per the Founder of CATKing, the exam was Doable and not very tough when compared to 2022. VARC was more inference based but had Reading comprehension passages all from the predicted Topics. DILR was Moderate in difficulty terms but felt a little Time consuming and lengthy.