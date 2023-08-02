Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 registration begins today on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 registration begins today on iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 09:27 AM IST

CAT 2023: Candidates who want to take the exam have to register themselves on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is going to begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, August 2. Candidates who want to take the exam have to register themselves on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 registration begins today on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The registration process starts at 10 am today and the last date to apply is September 13.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued to registered candidates on October 25. The exam will be held in three slots on November 26 in centres spread across around 155 test cities.

To appear in CAT 2023, a candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories) from a recognised university or institution.

The application fee of IIM CAT 2023 is 1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. All other candidates have to pay 2,400 as application fee.

CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2024 and scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

There is no common counselling for CAT and candidates, after qualifying in the examination, have to apply separately to each institution for admissions. Further, they should note that mere qualifying in the exam does not mean they are eligible for admissions, as they will have to participate in furthere screening rounds at institute level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
iim cat registration
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP