CAT 2023 response sheet out on iimcat.ac.in, link to download

CAT 2023 Response sheet: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has published the response sheet of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can log in to the website iimcat.ac.in and download it.

“Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M)” reads the official website.

The entrance test took place on November 26 in three slots. There were 66 questions in the exam, of which 24 were from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 were on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and 22 were on Quantitative Ability (QA).

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates were registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent of them appeared.

The duration of the test was 120 minutes (160 minutes for PWD candidates).

IIM Lucknow has also invited feedback from candidates. Those who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key can do it till December 8.

Candidates’ objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts and if found valid, revised answers will be published on the final key.

After that, the results of the entrance examination will be announced. Candidates who qualify in CAT 2023 can then apply for admission to their preferred B-schools.

