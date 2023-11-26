Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has concluded the CAT 2023 Slot 2 examination. The Slot 2 exam was conducted from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. Students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be moderate to difficult.

CAT 2023 Slot 2: Paper moderate to difficult, check complete analysis here (HT file photo)

According to Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul) , CEO Founder CATKing, compared to the previous year definitely the paper was on the tougher side, one notch higher than CAT 2022. Check complete analysis here.

CAT 2023 Slot 2: Section wise analysis

The Verbal Ability section was relatively straightforward, with a mix of diverse passages. The questions were predominantly inference-based, with a few testing factual knowledge. Overall, the Verbal Ability section leaned more towards the manageable side.

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 ranged from moderate to difficult. While the questions were not overly conditional, solving the set was crucial for answering all questions accurately.

Quantitative Aptitude in CAT 2023 Slot 2 the section was tougher than last year and the morning slot. The questions, while lengthy to read, were generally easy to solve for those whose concepts are clear. The exam started up with All Algebra 7 Questions coming together back to back intimidating the students who feared Algebra Module. Notably, the geometry questions were limited to two, deviating from the past trend. CAT 2023 Slot 2 displayed a fair mix of question types, presenting a balanced challenge to the candidates on the conceptual front. Selecting the questions that don’t eat up your time was inevitable.

CAT 2023 Slot 2: Section wise difficulty level

The section wise difficulty was higher than slot 1, says Gautam Puri - Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher. Check complete section wise difficulty level here.

The section-wise detailed CAT 2023 slot 2 analysis suggests the difficulty level of the slot as a whole was slightly higher than slot 1, and slot 2 of the previous year (CAT 2022). The difficulty level is a brief comparison with the same slot from the previous year as well as slot 1 of the day.

VARC: The VARC section was almost the same as slot 1 from the day (CAT 2023). However, it was easier than slot 2 of the previous year (CAT 2022). There were 24 questions that needed to be solved in 40 minutes. There was one mandatory question in the section. (Candidates could at least aim for 12-14 questions)

The VARC section was almost the same as slot 1 from the day (CAT 2023). However, it was easier than slot 2 of the previous year (CAT 2022). There were 24 questions that needed to be solved in 40 minutes. There was one mandatory question in the section. (Candidates could at least aim for 12-14 questions) DILR: CAT 2023 DILR was moderate in difficulty, same as slot 1, but compared to the previous year (CAT 2022) it was difficult. The section included 20 questions, and the time allotted was 40 minutes. (Candidates could at least aim for 8-9 questions)

CAT 2023 DILR was moderate in difficulty, same as slot 1, but compared to the previous year (CAT 2022) it was difficult. The section included 20 questions, and the time allotted was 40 minutes. (Candidates could at least aim for 8-9 questions) QA: This year's QA section was slightly more difficult than slot 1 of the day and much more difficult than slot 2 of 2022. In 40 minutes, you had to answer 22 questions (Candidates could at least aim for 9-10 questions).

This year's QA section was slightly more difficult than slot 1 of the day and much more difficult than slot 2 of 2022. In 40 minutes, you had to answer 22 questions (Candidates could at least aim for 9-10 questions). Total: The paper was similar in difficulty level compared to slot 1 of today and slightly on the difficult side compared to slot 2 of CAT 2022. (Candidates could at least aim for 30 questions).

