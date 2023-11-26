Common Aptitude Test, CAT 2023 Slot 3 has concluded. The Shift 3 examination was conducted from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. With the end of this shift, the Common Admission Test 2023 edition concludes.

CAT 2023 Slot 3: VARC easy, DILR, QA sections difficult, complete analysis here (ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students who appeared for the examination found the third shift to be somewhere between moderate to difficult. The test takers found the difficulty level of the paper from this slot to be similar to the previous 2 slots of the day, ie. moderate to difficult.

CAT 2023 Slot 3: Section wise difficulty level

Gautam Puri - Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher has shared section-wise difficulty level here.

VARC: In slot 3 of CAT 2023, the VARC section difficulty was reported to be easy to moderate by the test takers. 40 minutes were allotted for a total of 24 questions. A candidate could at least aim for 15-16 questions.

DILR: This section in CAT 2023 slot 3 was moderate to difficult on the difficulty level. The DILR section had 20 questions, and 40 minutes were allotted for that. A candidate could at least aim for 7-8 questions.

QA: The CAT 2023 QA section in slot 3 was slightly more difficult than in slots 1 & 2. In 40 minutes, candidates had to answer 22 questions A candidate could at least aim for 8-9 questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall: The paper was similar in difficulty level compared to slots 1 & 2 of today (moderate to difficult). However, the QA section in slot 3 was was toughest of the day. A candidate could at least aim for 30 questions.