CAT Admit Card 2022 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Management will release CAT Admit Card 2022 this week. The Common Admission Test admit card will be released on October 27, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from October 27 to November 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted on November 27 and the result will be announced in second week of January 2023. The examination will be conducted in three sessions.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

CAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on CAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

