CAT answer key 2022 objection window closes today, check expected result date

competitive exams
Published on Dec 04, 2022 01:37 PM IST

CAT 2022 answer key: Candidates can submit their objections till 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in.

CAT answer key 2022 objection window closes today, check expected result date
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CAT 2022 Answer Key: The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be closed today, December 4. Candidates who want to send feedback to the preliminary key can do it up to 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in. The window opened on December 1.

During this window, they can also check their individual response sheets. Login with your user ID and password to check the answer key.

To check CAT answer key and raise objections, follow these steps:

Go to iimcat.ac.in.

Go to registered candidate login.

Submit the asked details.

Check your recorded responses and correct answers.

Follow the instructions shown on your screen to submit objections.

Based on candidates' feedback, the authorities will review the preliminary answer key and the final answer key will be prepared.

Result of CAT 2022 will be announced tentatively by the second week of January, 2023.

The entrance test was conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on November 27. Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared in CAT 2022.

iim cat answer key
