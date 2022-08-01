Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 45 officer & Jr. manager posts

CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 45 officer & Jr. manager posts

competitive exams
Published on Aug 01, 2022 07:39 PM IST
CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Central Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has invited online applications for the posts of Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager.
CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply online through the IBPS portal at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Central Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has invited online applications for the posts of Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager. Interested candidates can now apply online through the IBPS portal at ibps.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies for the posts of officer, senior officer and junior manager including 22 vacancies for the post of Officer, 16 for the post of Senior Officer and 7 for the post of Junior Manager at CBHFL.

To be eligible candidates should be in the age group 21 to 30 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted after passing two stages -Online Test (written) and Personal Interview. The final selection of candidates will be on the basis of combined scores of Online (written) Test and Personal Interview.

Here’s how to apply

RELATED STORIES

Visit the IBPS portal ibps.in

Click on the link to apply for CBHFL recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Submit and save the application for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs bank manager
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP