CBSE CTET 2021 registration closes today

CTET registration window will close today, October 25. Candidates can deposit the CTET fees till October 26, 3.30 pm.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 07:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration window of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will close today, October 25, Monday. The application forms for the CTET 2021 are available on the official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET between December 16 to January 13, 2022. This is the 15th edition of the CTET, which is held to determine the eligibility of teachers for classes 1 to 8.

Candidates can deposit the CTET fees till October 26, 3.30 pm.

After the CTET registration is over, candidates will be given a chance to make corrections to the application forms. “The candidates who have already applied for CTET December 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” the CBSE has said in a notification issued on October 18.

 

ctet ctet application date ctet registeration cbse
