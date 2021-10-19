Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET 2021: Registration date extended till October 25, notice here
competitive exams

CBSE CTET 2021: Registration date extended till October 25, notice here

CBSE CTET 2021 registration date has been extended till October 25, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date to apply for CBSE CTET 2021. The last date to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test has been extended till October 25, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the fee is till October 26, 2021. The exam date has not been revised and will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2021. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test).

The Board has also added one more examination centre at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from October 28 to November 3, 2021. 

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed candidates can also apply for the December 2021 examination. 

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay 1000/- as application fees for only Paper I and II and 1200 for both the papers. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person will have to pay 500/- as application fees for only Paper I and II and 600 for both Paper I and II. 

 

Topics
cbse ctet ctet dates ctet registeration
