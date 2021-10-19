CBSE CTET 2021 registration ends today, direct link to apply here

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the CBSE CTET 2021 on October 19, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The last date for submission of fee is till October 20, 2021 before 3.30 pm.

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees for only Paper I and II and ₹1200 for both the papers. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees for only Paper I and II and ₹600 for both Paper I and II.

The candidate’s particulars cannot be changed / edited once the examination fee has been submitted. Thereafter corrections in the particulars can be made online from October 22 to October 28, 2021 only and no further request for change in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances.

The examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022 on CBT mode. The admit card will be available to all the candidates on the official website in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

