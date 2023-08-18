Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CTET 2023 examination on August 20. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Check important instructions and other details:

Examination Timing

CBSE CTET 2023: Exam on Aug 20, check important instructions and much more

The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

2. Arrival Timing

The applicants must arrive at the examination centre 120 minutes prior to the start of the exam, at 7:30 AM for Shift I and 12:30 PM for Shift II. Candidates who will report after 9:30 AM for SHIFT-I and 2:30 PM for SHIFT-II will not be allowed to take the examination.

3. Language of the Paper:

The main question paper shall be Bilingual i.e.Hindi/English.

4. List of items that are not allowed inside the exam centre

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc.

Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, microphones, Pager, Health band etc.

Any Watch/Wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, Gold/artificial ornaments etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/gadgets like cameras, Bluetooth devices etc.

4. Exam Time allotted for differently abled candidates

In each paper of the CTET Examination, the applicants with disabilities will get 50 minutes of compensatory time.