CBSE CTET 2024: Admit card awaited on ctet.nic.in, check exam date and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on December 14, 2024, as per the information on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Earlier, it was notified on the official website that the 20th Edition of the CTET Examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2024 (Sunday) instead of December 1, 2024.(HT file)

As per the board's latest notification, a few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on December 15, 2024, due to which the test has been rescheduled to December 14, 2024. However, in case number of candidates are more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024, informed the notice.

CTET December 2024 will be conducted in 136 cities across the country.

About the exam:

CTET December 2024 exam will consist of two papers. Paper 2 will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 will take place in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to refer only to authentic Textbooks and syllabus suggested by NCTE for preparation.

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Applicants need to note that a person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Look out for the link to download the CTET December 2024 admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their login credentials to download the admit card

Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Take a printout of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

