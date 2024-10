UPSC CSE Result: Reserve list of Civil Services Mains exam 2023 released, 120 candidates recommended

UPSC CSE Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a reserve list for the Civil Services Mains Examination (CSE Mains), 2023 as sought by the Department of Personnel and Training. The commission has recommended 120 candidates – 88 general, 5 EWS, 23 OBC, 3 SC and 1 ST – to fill the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination. The names and roll numbers of these newly-recommended candidates can be checked at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Result: Reserve list of Civil Services Mains exam 2023 released

The commission informed that the candidature of 30 candidates is provisional.

It added the DoPT will directly contact the recommended candidates.

The result of UPSC CSE 2023 was announced on April 16, 2024. Back then, the commission recommended 1,016 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and some other central services and group A, group B vacancies. The exam was held for 1,143 vacancies.

The reserved list includes candidates in the order of merit after the last candidate who was recommended in April under different categories.

UPSC CSE 2023: Reserve list