Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 likely in few days. The admit card for CTET when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted CBT (Computer Based Test - Online) mode between December, 2022 to January, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit card, as per past trend releases few days prior to the examination.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: How to download hall ticket at ctet.nic.in

Once released, candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

