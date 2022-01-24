Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET December 2021 response sheet & question paper out, here’s how to get
competitive exams

CBSE CTET December 2021 response sheet & question paper out, here’s how to get

CBSE CTET December 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the response sheet of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 along with question paper on their website.
CBSE CTET December 2021: Candidates can visit the CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in/ and download the response sheet.(ctet.nic.in)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Deutsche Welle | Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the response sheet of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 along with question paper on their website. Candidates can visit the CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in/ and download the response sheet.

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the response sheet:

How to download CTET December 2021 Response Sheet

1. Visit the CTET website - https://ctet.nic.in/

2. Click on link – Download CTET-Dec. 2021 Question Paper with Responses

3. A Login Page will appear

4. Login through Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth

5. The Question Paper and Responses will be displayed on the screen

6. Candidates can download and print for future reference

CBSE conducted the CTET December 2021 examination on January 17 and January 21, 2022, as per the revised schedule. The examination was held in one shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21. Shift I was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift II was held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

RELATED STORIES

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in/ for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse ctet ctet
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP