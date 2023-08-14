Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key released at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key released at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations released answer keys for Three Year LLB 2023-24. Check at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the answer keys for the three Year LLB 2023-24. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check the answer keys at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key released at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

The entrance examinations for admission to Three Year LLB 2023-24 were held on Sunday, August 13 at various centres in Kerala.

Direct link to check answer keys

“Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram,by post or hand delivery o as to reach the office on or before 18.08.2023, 4.00 PM” reads the official notification.

The fee paid for that inquiry will be refunded if the filed complaint turns out to be genuine.

Notification here

CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the LLB portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Answer key tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
kerala answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP