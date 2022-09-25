CEED, UCEED 2023 exams in January, registration from September 30: IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced dates for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023.

Both CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will take place on January 22, 2023, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

Registrations for UCEED and CEED 2023 will begin on September 30, and the last date to apply is October 21. Between October 22 and 29, candidates can apply by paying a late fee.

Registration portal for CEED 2023 is ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/ while for UCEED, it is uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/

Candidates can check information bulletin and other relevant details on these websites.

Candidates who have completed a degree/diploma programme of minimum 3 years (after 10+2 level), or appearing for the final examination of such a programme by July 2023 can apply for CEED 2023. The exam is for admission to MDes and PhD programmes offered by IISc Bangalore, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee and many other institutes.

UCEED, on the other hand is for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2022, or appearing in 2023, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.

