CEED, UCEED 2023 final answer key releasing tomorrow, know how to check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the final answer key for CEED and UCEED exam 2023 tomorrow, January 30. The CEEED 2023 final answer key can be downloaded from the CEEED official website at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in, and the UCCED answer key can be downloaded at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations were conducted on Sunday, January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon. The CEED and UCEED 2023 draft answer key was released on January 24, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer keys till January 26, 2023.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the CEED and UCEED final answer keys

Know how to download the CEED 2023 answer keys

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the CEED 2023 answer key link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your CEED 2023 final answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

