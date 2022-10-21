CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in
IIT Bombay will close the online registration process for CEED and UCEED registration today, September 21 with out late fee.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for Common Entrance Exam for Design, CEED and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam, UCEED, on October 21. Candidates can apply for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2023 registration process is open till October 29 with late fee.
The CEED 2023 will take place on January 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Part-A and Part-B of this test will each include two sections. Questions from both portions must be answered by candidates. From 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Part-A will take place, and from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, Part-B.
The CEED 2023 admit card will be released on January 13, 2023.
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply
Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration portal link
Now, click on registration button
Register yourself
Fill all the required details, upload documents
Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee
Submit and take print out.