CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee closes today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to close the regular application window of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 today, October 31. After this, candidates can apply for the exam up to November 8 on payment of a late fee.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee ends today (StockPic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applications for CEED can be submitted at ceet.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED, the website is uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Here are some other important dates:

Release of admit cards (both CEED, UCEED): January 5, at 1 pm.

CEED, UCEED exam date: Sunday, January 21.

Paper timings: From 9 am to 12 pm.

Draft answer key (part A) of CEED, UCEED: January 23

Objection window active till: January 25, 5 pm.

Final answer keys: January 31

CEED results: March 6

UCEED results: March 8

Candidates who have a degree, diploma or PG degree of at leat three years' duration (after Class 12) and who are appearing in the final year of these examinations and will qualify by July, 2024, can apply for CEED.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For UCEED, candidates need to pass Class 12 in all subjects or must be appearing for it for the first time in 2024.

Students of all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) can apply for UCEED.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON