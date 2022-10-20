Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fees ends tomorrow

Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Registration for design entrance tests CEED and UCEED 2022 without late fee will be closed tomorrow, October 21.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fees ends tomorrow(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close registration without late fee for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 tomorrow, October 21. Between October 22 and 29, candidates can apply by paying a late fee.

Both CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will take place on January 22, 2023, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

Registration portal for CEED 2023 exam is ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/ while for UCEED, it is uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/. Candidates can check information bulletin and other relevant details on these websites.

Candidates who have completed a degree/diploma programme of minimum 3 years (after 10+2 level), or appearing for the final examination of such a programme by July 2023 can apply for CEED 2023.

The exam is for admission to MDes and PhD programmes offered by IISc Bangalore, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee and many other institutes.

UCEED, on the other hand is for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2022, or appearing in 2023, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.

