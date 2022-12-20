CGPSC PCS 2022: Registration for State Service exam ends today, posts increased

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close the application process for State Service Prelims Exam (GCPSC PCS) 2022 today, December 20.

Interested candidates can now apply for the exam on psc.cg.gov.in.

Recently, CGPSC announced addition of new posts for the upcoming batch. The total number of vacancies, which was notified as 189 in the exam notice, have been increased to 210.

CGPSC has also announced the schedule for prelims exam. CGPSC PCS Prelims 2022 will be held on February 12. The first shift (general studies) will be from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift (aptitude test) will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The mains examination is expected to take place on May 11, 12, 13 and 14, CGPSC said.

A graduation or equivalent degree is the minimum educational qualification required to appear in this examination. Technical and professional degrees are also considered.

Candidates who will appear in the final examination or are appearing or have appeared and waiting for results can also take the Prelims exam, provided they will be able to proof the required qualification in the application form of CGPSC PCS Mains exam.