Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2021 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Paper I- General Studies and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper 2 Engineering. The State Service Exam will be conducted in districts- Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg- Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur. 

Direct link to check exam notice here 

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021: How to download 

To download the exam notice candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule link available on the home page.
  • A PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam schedule and download the file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts in the organization. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of CGPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgpsc recruitment cgpsc exam schedule
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here

CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here

RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

OSSC Main exam schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant and other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP