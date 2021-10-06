CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for State Engineering Service Exam-2021.
Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in. The State Engineering Service Exam-2021 will be held on Friday, November 26.
The examination will be held in two shifts in which Paper 1 General Studied will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 Engineering Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.
Here is the direct link to check the CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule
CGPSC State Engineering service exam: How to check the exam schedule
Visit the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, “EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2021 (05-10-2021)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule