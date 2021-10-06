CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for State Engineering Service Exam-2021.

Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in. The State Engineering Service Exam-2021 will be held on Friday, November 26.

The examination will be held in two shifts in which Paper 1 General Studied will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 Engineering Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

CGPSC State Engineering service exam: How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2021 (05-10-2021)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule