Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:42 AM IST
CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here(Hindustan Times)
By hindustantimes.com

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for State Engineering Service Exam-2021.

Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in. The State Engineering Service Exam-2021 will be held on Friday, November 26.

The examination will be held in two shifts in which Paper 1 General Studied will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 Engineering Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

Here is the direct link to check the CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule

CGPSC State Engineering service exam: How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2021 (05-10-2021)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

Topics
cgpsc recruitment cgpsc
