CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 dates released on psc.cg.gov.in, notice here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 date. The main examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2021 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021, which was postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The state service main exam on three days will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon and the second shift will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. On July 29, the exam will be conducted in a single shift, as per the official notice.

CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021: Time Table

Candidates can check the time table given below.

Date Subject July 26, 2021 Language, Essay July 27, 2021 General Studies I, General Studies II July 28, 2021 General Studies III, General Studies IV July 29, 2021 General Studies V

The admit card will be released on July 15, 2021 on the official site of CGPSC. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on November 27 and ended on June 18, 2021.