CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 to release today on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 will be released today, July 15, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will release CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 on July 15, 2021. The admit card for the main examination will be available on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The mains examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2021 at various exam centres across the state.

The state service main exam on three days will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon and the second shift will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. On July 29, the exam will be conducted in a single shift. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

• Click on CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on November 27 and ended on June 18, 2021.

