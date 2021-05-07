Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 postponed, registration date extended
CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 postponed, registration date extended

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 has been postponed. The registration date for main exam has been extended till May 20, 2021. Check notices on official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 11:50 AM IST
CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 postponed, registration date extended

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has postponed CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021 in the state. Along with this, the Commission has also extended the last date to register for the Mains examination. Both the official notices can be checked by candidates on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

The registration date has been extended till May 20, 2021, instead of May 8, 2021. The correction window for the application process will open on May 21 at 12 noon and will end on May 27, 2021, till 11.59 pm, as per the official notice.

The examination has been postponed due to an increase in COVID19 cases across the country. As per the notice, the examination date will be announced by the Commission 15 days before the commencement of the exam. The official update will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of the Commission.

The application process for CGPSC State Service Exam 2020 started on December 14 and ended on January 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CGPSC.

