Chandigarh NMMS 2023 answer key out at scertchd.edu.in, here's direct link

State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Chandigarh has released the provisional answer key of the National Means -cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination (NMMSSE) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the NMMS 2023 can check the provisional answer key through the official website at www.scertchd.edu.in.

The NMMSSE examination 2023 was conducted on Sunday, November 5. Candidates will be able to raise objections till November 19.

Chandigarh NMMS Answer Key 2023: Know how to download

To check the NMMS answer key 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.scertchd.edu.in

On the homepage, click on SCERT Chandigarh NMMS answer key 2023

Use your login credentials

Raise objections if any

Provide supporting documents

Download and take a printout for further reference.

