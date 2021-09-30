Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Chhattisgarh veterinary assistant surgeon exam on November 26

The exam will be held for the selection of 24 veterinary assistant surgeons. The question paper will comprise of two parts: general knowledge of Chhattisgarh and related subject.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Chhattisgarh veterinary assistant surgeon exam on November 26. (pic for representation)

The exam for the selection of veterinary assistant surgeons will be held on November 26, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) said on Wednesday in a notification. The exam will be held at Raipur for the selection of 24 veterinary assistant surgeons.

The exam will be held in a single shift-10 am to 1 pm. 

The question paper will comprise of two parts: general knowledge of Chhattisgarh and related subject.

This exam was notified on July 24, 2021.

In another related development, the Commission is inviting applications for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the application forms is October 7. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer. The candidates have to pay the application fee of  400. Candidates from the SC/ ST and OBC category have to pay  300 as application fee.

 

