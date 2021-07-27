CLAT 2021 final answer key to be released soon, results tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will release the common law admission test (CLAT) 2021 final answer key on its official website on Tuesday, July 27.

Candidates can check the CLAT 2021 answer key after it is released on the official website of CLAT 2021.

As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 result will be announced on July 28. The CLAT exam was conducted on July 23, 2021. Candidates, who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in after it is released.

The counselling registration process for CLAT 2021 will commence from July 29 and will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay ₹50,000 to block their seats in that particular NLU. Candidates are requested to check details on the official website.