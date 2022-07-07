CLAT 2022: 2nd provisional list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the second list of seats allocated for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on July 7. Candidates who took the examination can check the second allotment list by logging into the registered accounts at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Direct link to check CLAT 2022 2nd provisional list.

The CLAT 2022 examination was conducted on June 19 from 2 om to 4 pm.

The third provisional list for CLAT 2022 will be announced on July 12, followed by the fourth and fifth preliminary lists on July 16 and July 19, respectively.

CLAT 2022: How to check list

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Key in your log in credentials

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

