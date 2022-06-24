CLAT 2022 final answer key out, results expected soon

CLAT UG, PG 2022 Final Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who took the admission test for National Law Universities can go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in and download the answer key.

As final answer keys of CLAT 2022 have been released, students can expect result of the test soon.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 at 131 exam centres across the country. A total of 60,895 students registered for the exam and of them, 56,472 had appeared. Candidates were allowed to carry their question booklet and carbon copy of OMR sheets. The master question booklet along with provisional answer keys were released on June 20 and the consortium allowed them to raise objections up to 3:30 pm on June 21.

The consortium office received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 questions of CLAT UG and on 17 out of 120 questions of CLAT PG.

Several committees examined these objections and based on their recommendations, the consortium made changes to the preliminary answer key and released the final version. For more information, candidates can read the CLAT answer key notification.

Here are the links to download CLAT answer key:

CLAT UG final answer key

CLAT PG final answer key