CLAT 2023 admit card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Consortium of National Law Universities has released Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023 admit cards. Candidates registered for the NLU entrance test can download their hall tickets from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses will be conducted in a single shift on December 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm at exam centres across the country.

CLAT 2023 admit card direct link

Candidates can download CLAT admit cards by following these steps:

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Go to the website of Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Open the CLAT 2023 section.

Find and open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked information and submit.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

The provisional answer key of CLAT 2023 will be released on December 18 and the final answer key will release on December 24. CLAT 2023 rank list will be published in the last week of December.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country, except for NLU Delhi, which has its own entrance exam – AILET.