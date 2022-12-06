CLAT 2023 admit card today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to check

Consortium of National Law Universities will publish admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023 today, December 6, 2022. Candidates can download CLAT 2023 admit cards from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT UG and PG 2022 will be held on December 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can download CLAT admit cards by following these steps:

How to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Now, go to the CLAT 2023 section.

Find and open the admit card link.

Enter the asked information and submit.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

The provisional answer key of CLAT 2023 will be issued on December 18 and the final answer key will release on December 24.

CLAT 2023 rank list will be published in the last week of December.

CLAT is held at national level for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country, except for NLU Delhi. NLU Delhi has its own entrance exam – AILET.

This is the first time CLAT is being held twice in a year. Earlier this week, the NLU Consortium conduced CLAT 2022