CLAT 2023: Provisional answer key releasing today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) today, December 18. The examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key will be released on December 18. Once released, the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key will be available on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer key will be provisional in nature and the final answer key will be released on December 24. The rank list will be released in the last week od December.

CLAT 2023: Know how to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Provisional answer key link

Key in your login details

Check and take a print for future reference.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON