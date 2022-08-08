CLAT 2023: Registration begins today, here’s direct link & how to apply

Consortium of National Law Universities have started CLAT 2023 registration today, August 8, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Common Law Admission Test can apply online through the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on login or register link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissionsto undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities.

