CLAT 2024 3rd set of sample papers today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will issue the third set of sample question papers for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) undergraduate and postgraduate today, October 3. Candidates who have registered for the examination can access it on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024: Third set of sample papers today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application window of CLAT 2024 will close on November 3 and the exam is scheduled for December 3.

The practice test of CLAT 2024 is now live on the exam website.

“Complete your registration to access the 3rd set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Oct 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM. Candidates can practice for the actual test and gain an understanding of the questions,” the consortium of NLUS posted on X (previously Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 24 national law universities located across the country.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website.