CLAT 2024 correction window closes today, admit cards awaited

The Consortium of NLUs will close the window for editing application forms for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, November 12. Candidates who need to make changes to the information filled in their applications can do it by logging in to the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After this, the consortium is expected to release admit cards for the examination.

CLAT 2024 correction window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can also change exam centre preferences during this window.

The entrance exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023. These are the steps to download the admit card when it is released:

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of Consortium of the NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 admit card download link available on the home page.

Enter the required details submit.

Your admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

After downloading the CLAT admit card, check and ensure that personal information like name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly. The admit card will mention shift timing, reporting time and other instructions for the exam day.

The extended application window for the exam closed on November 10. There is no official confirmation yet on the admit card release date and time.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam held for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The test will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.