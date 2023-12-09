CLAT 2024 final answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link here

The consortium of National Law Universities released the final answer key for the CLAT 2024 results on December 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CLAT 2023 results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“One question in English Language Section and One question in Legal Reasoning Section is withdrawn. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2024 UG shall be out of 118 marks in place of the originally announced 120 marks”, reads the official notification.

The CLAT 2024 results will be out today, December 10. The counselling process for admission will begin on December 12 and will end on December 22, 2023.

CLAT 2024 answer key: How to download

To check the CLAT 2024 answer key candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the registered details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

